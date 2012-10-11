FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan CEO says he should have caught "London whale" trades
October 11, 2012 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

JPMorgan CEO says he should have caught "London whale" trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon speaks about the state of the global economy at a forum hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said he should have caught the “London whale” derivatives trades that resulted in a multibillion-dollar loss for the bank.

“We made a stupid error,” Jamie Dimon told an audience at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington on Wednesday. “I should have caught it ... I didn‘t.”

So far, JPMorgan has estimated its total trading loss at $5.8 billion. The losses stemmed from a London-based trader known as the “London whale” who took large positions in credit derivatives.

Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; editing by John Wallace

