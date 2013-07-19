FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan plans to name risk or finance experts to board: source
July 19, 2013 / 8:27 PM / 4 years ago

JPMorgan plans to name risk or finance experts to board: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign stands in front of the JPMorgan Chase & Co bank headquarters building in New York, March 15, 2013.

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) expects to name two directors with expertise in risk or finance to its board, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The appointments, to come this year, will follow the resignations on Friday of two members of the board who had been on the panel’s risk committee when the company made its “London Whale” derivatives trades that ultimately cost it more than $6.2 billion and damaged its reputation.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Gary Hill

