JPMorgan plans to name risk or finance experts to board: source

A sign stands in front of the JPMorgan Chase & Co bank headquarters building in New York, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) expects to name two directors with expertise in risk or finance to its board, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The appointments, to come this year, will follow the resignations on Friday of two members of the board who had been on the panel’s risk committee when the company made its “London Whale” derivatives trades that ultimately cost it more than $6.2 billion and damaged its reputation.