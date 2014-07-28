FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sankaty to buy JPMorgan debt portfolio for $1 billion: FT
July 28, 2014 / 3:14 AM / 3 years ago

Sankaty to buy JPMorgan debt portfolio for $1 billion: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Bain Capital’s credit arm, Sankaty Advisors, is buying the debt portfolio of JPMorgan’s principal investment group for more than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported.

Sankaty won an auction for JPMorgan Chase & Co's Global Special Opportunities Group portfolio, which contains junior loans in North America and Europe as well as securities in Asia and Australia, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1AnRNHZ)

The deal is set to be announced on Monday, FT said.

Sankaty, which has $24 billion under management, is likely to hire many of the JPMorgan employees who built the portfolio, the report said.

Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
