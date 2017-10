A security guard patrols outside the JP Morgan Chase & Co annual shareholders meeting at the bank's back-office complex in Tampa, Florida, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened an inquiry into JPMorgan’s multibillion-dollar trading loss, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said the inquiry was at an early stage and that it was not clear what sort of legal violation the U.S. government may be looking at.