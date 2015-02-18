J.P. Morgan Securities hires eight advisers since fall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Securities, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s boutique wealth management business, said on Wednesday it hired eight advisers in the last six months who together managed $2 billion in assets at their old firms.

Most recently, Robert Woolf joined J.P. Morgan’s Boston office in December from UBS AG. Woolf has 26 years of industry experience and had worked for UBS since 2008, with previous tenures working for Morgan Stanley and Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch.

In November, Robert Douglass and Martha Elizabeth Kytle joined J.P. Morgan in Atlanta, Georgia, from Credit Suisse Securities. Douglass and Kytle both previously worked at Goldman Sachs.

Earlier last Fall, the firm made a handful of other hires in California and New York.

Galit Ben-Joseph, Richard Comeau and Mark Horowitz started with the firm in New York in October, while Stephen Shirley joined J.P. Morgan in Newport Beach, California, from Oppenheimer & Co, and Gidon Nach joined the Los Angeles office from Morgan Stanley. Shirley and Nach both started in September.

J.P. Morgan Securities is a small division of the overall bank that has 19 offices in the United States. The firm does not disclose the overall number of brokers and advisers that work in its securities branch in the United States.