FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan CFO: Forced mortgage repurchases stabilize
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 13, 2012 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

JPMorgan CFO: Forced mortgage repurchases stabilize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it had reached a turning point in demands to buy back mortgages, allowing it to reduce its reserve for repurchases last quarter by about $215 million.

JPMorgan and other big U.S. banks have been forced contractually repurchase billions of dollars of mortgages sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and mortgage-backed securities investors because of misrepresentations of credit quality.

The nation’s biggest bank has repurchased about $3.4 billion of mortgages, but “we have reached the inflection point,” Chief Financial Officer Doug Braunstein said in a call with bank analysts on Friday. “The net repurchase number should be approximately zero for the next quarter.”

His remarks came as JPMorgan announced second-quarter results and explained the multibillion-dollar loss this year in its Chief Investment Office.

Reporting By Jed Horowitz in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.