JPMorgan hands Asia Pacific banking duties to Aguzin

A sign is seen on the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is adding responsibility for Asia Pacific corporate and investment banking and treasury services to the duties of Nicolas Aguzin, the current CEO for the region, according to a memo sent to bank employees late on Wednesday.

The new duties Aguzin is taking have been handled jointly by Greg Guyett and Tom DuCharme. The two men are considering other executive roles at JPMorgan, according to the memo, which was sent by the global co-heads of corporate and investment banking, Carlos Hernandez and Jeff Urwin.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a JPMorgan spokesman.

Aguzin was CEO for JPMorgan Latin America before moving to the Asia Pacific region at the end of 2012. He joined JPMorgan in 1990.