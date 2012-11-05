FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan loses bid to toss FHFA's mortgage debt lawsuit
November 5, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan loses bid to toss FHFA's mortgage debt lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The entrance to JPMorgan Chase's international headquarters on Park Avenue is seen in New York October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co lost a bid on Monday to win the dismissal of a lawsuit by a U.S. regulator accusing the bank of misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in buying billions of dollars worth of risky mortgage securities.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan pared down parts of the lawsuit filed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency but allowed other claims to stand.

The case was one of 17 lawsuits that the agency, as conservator for Fannie and Freddie, filed in September 2011 against banks including Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc.

Reporting By Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
