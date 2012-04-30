JPMorgan to pay $1.9 million over auction-rate sales

(Reuters) - Securities regulators ordered JPMorgan Securities LLC, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), to pay a client $1.9 million in damages related to sales of auction-rate securities, a fraction of what the client had sought.

Ashley Furniture Industries, a manufacturer based in Arcadia, Wisconsin, had claimed $26.7 million in actual damages and asked for an equal amount in punitive damages.

An arbitration panel of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority awarded Ashley just $1.9 million in compensatory damages and required both parties to bear their own arbitration expenses.

The FINRA panel, as is customary, offered no explanation for its decision.

JPMorgan and Ashley officials could not be reached immediately for comment.

In August 2010, Ashley alleged that JPMorgan Securities failed to disclose that auction-rate securities were not always safe and liquid, and also failed to disclose that the firm was directly involved in managing auctions, according to the FINRA panel’s ruling.

Auction-rates are long-term debt securities issued by a range of municipal and private-sector borrowers that were bought and sold in weekly or monthly auctions managed by underwriters. Before the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008, brokerages sold their clients such securities as high-yielding cash equivalents.

But when credit markets seized up, Wall Street underwriters stopped supporting these auctions and thousands of individual investors and companies were stuck holding illiquid securities.