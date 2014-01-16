FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulators bar JP Morgan official, friend over insider-trading
January 16, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Regulators bar JP Morgan official, friend over insider-trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wall Street’s self-funded regulator said Thursday it had barred a vice president at JP Morgan Securities LLC and a former Meyers Associate executive from the securities industry for their roles in an insider-trading scheme.

David Michael Gutman, a vice president in the conflicts office of JP Morgan, and his close friend Christopher John Tyndall, formerly of Meyers Associates, settled the matter without admitting or denying the charges, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said.

FINRA said an investigation found that Gutman had improperly shared material, nonpublic information with Tyndall about at least 15 different pending mergers and acquisitions. Tyndall then traded ahead of six announcements.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

