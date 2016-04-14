JPMorgan takes a passive stake in ETF provider Global X

People walk by the JP Morgan & Chase Co. building in New York in an October 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) asset management arm said it has taken a passive, minority stake in New York-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider Global X Management Co LLC.

Traditional asset managers have been eager to build ETFs, which are typically lower cost and have been gaining assets at a faster clip than other investment products. ETFs account for $3 trillion globally.

Legg Mason Inc (LM.N) said it January it had taken a stake in ETF company Precidian Investments.

JPMorgan Asset Management, which manages $1.7 trillion, launched its first seven U.S. ETFs over the last two years, raising $339 million, according to Lipper. JPMorgan Chase also backs the $3.2 billion JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ.P).

Global X, founded in 2008, offers over 40 ETFs and is currently developing an ETF that will attempt to profit on consumption habits of people in their twenties.

The company also offers funds based on JPMorgan indexes, including the Global X JPMorgan Efficiente ETF (EFFE.P).

