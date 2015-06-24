FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan hires banker from Deutsche Bank to head EMEA chemicals: memo
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan hires banker from Deutsche Bank to head EMEA chemicals: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) has hired Arkadi Nachimowski from Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to head its chemicals team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Nachimowski will join the Wall Street Bank in the second half of the year, reporting to Edmund Byers, head of industrials investment banking in EMEA.

A spokeswoman for JP Morgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

Nachimowski has over 19 years experience in the industry, having previously led the European chemicals business at Deutsche Bank since 2007, and prior to that he was head of European chemicals at Swiss bank UBS UBSG.VX.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan hired James Janoskey, Credit Suisse’s CSGN.VX European Energy Group head, to lead its oil and gas team in EMEA.

Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.