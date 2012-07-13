FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator says JPMorgan should hold executives accountable
July 13, 2012 / 2:12 PM / 5 years ago

Senator says JPMorgan should hold executives accountable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Friday that JPMorgan Chase & Co should hold accountable everyone responsible for the bank’s massive trading loss and that he welcomed news that the bank will claw back some employees’ pay.

Earlier on Friday, JPMorgan said it was paying no severance to the managers in its London office responsible for its roughly $6 billion trading loss for the first half and is taking back bonuses for prior years from some.

“While details are still forthcoming, JPMorgan’s announcement today that it will claw back compensation from employees responsible for the massive trading loss and poor risk management is welcome news,” said Senate Banking Chairman Tim Johnson. “It shouldn’t take a congressional hearing for JPMorgan to realize that bank employees should not be rewarded for excessively risky behavior, and the bank should hold everyone involved in this blunder accountable.”

Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
