JPMorgan sued by New York over mortgage securities
October 1, 2012 / 10:17 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan sued by New York over mortgage securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Monday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) for fraud over faulty mortgage-backed securities packaged and sold by the former Bear Stearns.

The lawsuit alleged a “systematic abandonment of underwriting guidelines” in the selling of home loans that went into securities peddled by Bear Stearns. JPMorgan acquired Bear Stearns in 2008, at the start of the financial crisis.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; editing by Andrew Hay

