FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
JPMorgan hires GE lending veteran in U.S. Southeast middle market push
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2016 / 3:17 PM / a year ago

JPMorgan hires GE lending veteran in U.S. Southeast middle market push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015.Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Wednesday it has hired General Electric Co (GE.N) lending veteran Clarence Nunn to lead its middle market expansion strategy in the Southeastern United States.

Nunn, 51, will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will succeed Mark Bensabat, who is retiring next year after more than 35 years in banking, the company said.

Nunn will also manage the franchise finance business of Chase's Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries team. He worked at General Electric for 24 years and was chief executive of GE Capital's franchise finance business, JPMorgan said.

This year Chase is adding middle market banking offices in eight cities nationally. In the Southeast it has been operating from 15 cities.

As the biggest bank in the United States by assets, JPMorgan is essentially barred from acquiring other banks to become bigger. Instead, to extend the bank's reach geographically and reap more economies of scale, executives have said they will add offices in new areas and extend their marketing to new customers.

(Story corrects to show that Chase is adding middle market banking offices in eight cities across the United States, instead of just in the U.S. Southeast, paragraph 4.)

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.