JPMorgan risk official from Chief Investment Office resigns
July 13, 2012 / 6:27 PM / in 5 years

JPMorgan risk official from Chief Investment Office resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said Irvin Goldman, who was briefly chief risk officer of the Chief Investment Office that lost $5.8 billion on derivatives trades, has resigned.

“Irv asked to leave the company. He’s behaved with integrity and we wish him well,” the firm said in a statement.

Goldman was named chief risk officer on February 1, around the time that problems with the portfolio began to mount. He left that post as part of a May 14 overhaul of the CIO.

Goldman’s brother-in-law Barry Zubrow runs the firm’s office of corporate and regulatory affairs and until early this year was chief risk officer for the entire company.

Reporting by David Henry and Jed Horowitz in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
