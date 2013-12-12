FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Criminal action expected for JPMorgan in Madoff case: NYT
December 12, 2013 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

Criminal action expected for JPMorgan in Madoff case: NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A trader works at the JP Morgan stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and federal authorities are nearing settlements over the bank’s relationship with convicted Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, striking tentative deals that would involve about $2 billion in penalties and a rare criminal action, the New York Times reported.

The settlements would fault the bank for turning a blind eye to Madoff's huge Ponzi scheme, the Times said, citing people briefed on the case. (r.reuters.com/kef45v)

JPMorgan spokesman Joseph Evangelisti declined to comment on the New York Times report when contacted by Reuters.

Madoff was convicted in 2009 of defrauding thousands of investors and is serving a 150-year prison sentence. JPMorgan has been accused of ignoring warning signs that Madoff’s business was a fraud, often to win more fees and commissions for services they provided.

The New York Times said the settlement with federal prosecutors in Manhattan would include a so-called deferred-prosecution agreement and more than $1 billion in penalties to resolve the criminal case.

The rest of the fines would be imposed by Washington regulators investigating broader gaps in the bank’s money-laundering safeguards, the paper said.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, recently reached a $13 billion settlement of a range of government claims over bad mortgage securities and struck another deal with regulators to pay about $1 billion for its “London Whale” derivatives trading debacle.

Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
