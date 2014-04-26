FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior JPMorgan deal maker Elliott to retire in June
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 26, 2014 / 1:02 AM / 3 years ago

Senior JPMorgan deal maker Elliott to retire in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The lobby of JPMorgan headquarters is photographed through its front doors in New York May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) global chairman of investment banking and veteran deal maker James Elliott will retire in June, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Elliott, who has worked on several prominent deals during his 35-year career, will leave the firm to spend more time on his ranch in Texas, Jeff Urwin, JPMorgan’s co-head of global banking wrote in the memo obtained from JPMorgan by Reuters.

Elliot joined JPMorgan in 1997 as a senior member of the mergers and acquisitions department.

“Jimmy has been instrumental in building our M&A franchise into the world class entity it is today,” Urwin wrote.

Elliot had a lead role in Exxon’s $86 billion merger with Mobil (XOM.N) and was also involved in Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) $21 billion acquisition of Genzyme.

Reporting by Anjalirao Koppala and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.