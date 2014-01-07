JPMorgan Chase names Kristin Lemkau chief marketing officer

Commuters are reflected in stone as they walk past the JP Morgan headquarters in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, (JPM.N) the biggest U.S. bank by assets, on Tuesday named Kristin Lemkau chief marketing officer for the entire company.

Lemkau, 46, will continue as chief communications officer for the Chase consumer and community banking unit and will also be responsible for company-wide brand strategy and advertising, sponsorships, market research and event marketing, according to a statement from the firm.

Gordon Smith, CEO of Consumer & Community Banking, in a memo to employees announcing the appointment, said that Claire Huang, the bank’s first chief marketing officer, will leave the company.

Lemkau was chief marketing officer and head of communications for investment banking from 2005 to 2010. She joined the company in 1998 and worked in media relations and internal communications.