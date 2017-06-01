JPMorgan raises indirect stake in Moscow bourse to 5 percent

A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013.

(Reuters) - Moscow Exchange (MOEX.MM) said on Thursday one of JPMorgan Chase's (JPM.N) companies had increased its stake to 5 percent in the Micex owner.

JPMorgan's companies own 114.4 million shares in Moscow Exchange worth 11.43 billion rubles ($202 million) based on Wednesday closing price.

"One fund from the JPMorgan Chase family increased its stake in Moscow Exchange, having crossed the threshold of 5 percent. This demonstrates a high level of confidence in the company and is a signal for other investors," the stock exchange's representative told Reuters.

The Central Bank of Russia is the largest shareholder of Moscow Exchange with a 11.8 percent stake.