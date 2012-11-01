FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan sees mortgage expenses nearing normal in 2014 or 2015
#Credit Markets
November 1, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

JPMorgan sees mortgage expenses nearing normal in 2014 or 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase & Co's international headquarters are seen on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) mortgage servicing and default expenses should fall each quarter but won’t return to more normalized levels until 2014 or perhaps 2015, the bank’s co-chief operating officer said on Thursday.

The largest U.S. bank by assets will complete technology upgrades next year, but it will take longer for foreclosures to work through the system, Frank Bisignano, who also runs mortgage banking, said at an investor conference.

JPMorgan expects quarterly servicing and default expense to fall from $1.1 billion in the third quarter to $300 million to $350 million in normalized times, Bisignano said. That is in line with an estimate the bank gave in February.

Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
