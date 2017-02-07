Fund staff may be there to impress, not outperform: James Saft
The scads of analysts and fund managers at some money management firms may just be there as window dressing.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
Brennan Spry will head the bank's corporate client banking and specialized industries business. He previously worked at Barclays Plc's investment banking division.
Spry will be based in Atlanta and succeeds Rich Grabowski, who will retire next year.
Nina Sprinkle joins JPMorgan's corporate client banking division and will focus on serving companies in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.
She previously worked at SunTrust Banks Inc and Bank of America Corp.
Matt Tugwell joined JPMorgan's corporate client banking division Charlotte. Tugwell, who was most recently at Bank of America, will focus on companies in north and south Carolina.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK Tired of the on-again-off-again tease of a government rule that would make financial advisers act in your best interest? No need to wait.
Wells Fargo & Co's board is likely to eliminate 2016 bonuses for the bank's top executives following the bogus account scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.