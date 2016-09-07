FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leung and Sippel to co-head JPMorgan's equities division
#Big Story 10
September 7, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Leung and Sippel to co-head JPMorgan's equities division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named Mark Leung and Jason Sippel as global co-heads of equities, following Tim Throsby's move to Barclays Plc.

Leung and Sippel will also manage the prime services business with James Kenny, and join the CIB management team.

Both the appointments are effective immediately, and Leung and Sippel will report to Daniel Pinto, chief executive of JPMorgan's Corporate & Investment Bank.

Sippel, who has spent 14 years at JPMorgan, was recently the global head of the bank's prime services business. Leung has led the overall Asia Pacific equities franchise since 2014.

Throsby, left JPMorgan to head Barclays Corporate and International division, ending the British bank's six-month search for the number two job under Chief Executive Jes Staley.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
