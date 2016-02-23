FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JP Morgan's Dimon rolls eyes up at gloom and Davos billionaires
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 23, 2016 / 10:54 PM / 2 years ago

JP Morgan's Dimon rolls eyes up at gloom and Davos billionaires

Dan Freed

2 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon speaks during a discussion at the Aspen Institute in Washington in this December 12, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

(Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that current worries over the state of the global economy reminded him of excessive talk of gloom at the elitist World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“They (the attendees at Davos) have always been wrong. I went there in 2007 and 2008 and they were wrong back then and then in 2009 they were completely panicked about the whole world,” Dimon told an annual investor day in New York.

“Everyone has become a risk expert, fear, fear, fear, fear, fear, fear, fear. Every report that comes out from official institutions says they are worried about the fate of this, there are going to be fire sales of that. It is getting overdone,” Dimon said.

The World Economic Forum, held every year in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, focuses on trying to solve the world’s problems, such as income inequality.

But Dimon said the best description he had heard of the meeting was that: “It is where billionaires tell millionaires what the middle class feels.”

Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.