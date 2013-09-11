FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan near settlement of credit card probes: source
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2013 / 10:36 PM / in 4 years

JPMorgan near settlement of credit card probes: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign stands in front of the JPMorgan Chase & Co bank headquarters building in New York, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) may settle probes by U.S. regulators into its credit card debt collection practices and sales of identity-theft products within weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan, the biggest bank based in the U.S., had previously disclosed the credit card and identity-theft product investigations. Reuters’ source, who declined to be identified by name, said talks about a settlement have been on and off for months but have heated up recently.

A fine of less than $80 million for both matters is planned by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to Bloomberg News, which on Wednesday reported the possibility of a settlement being reached as early as next week. The report cited two people with knowledge of the matter.

JPMorgan could also settle soon a long-running government investigations into wrongdoing in its $6.2 billion “London Whale” derivatives loss last year, the source told Reuters.

On Monday JPMorgan chief financial officer Marianne Lake said at an investor conference that the company will boost its legal reserves this quarter by more than $1.5 billion as it tries to resolve multiple government investigations involving businesses including sales of mortgage securities, commodities and the setting of interest rate benchmarks.

Lake said the additional legal expenses are being booked in light of a “crescendo of activity in past weeks” involving the investigations.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.