JPMorgan gets SEC subpoenas over mutual fund sales
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
May 6, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan gets SEC subpoenas over mutual fund sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said it has received subpoenas from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over how it sells its mutual funds.

Other government authorities and a self-regulatory organization, apart from the SEC, are also seeking information about the bank's use of proprietary products in its wealth-management business, JPMorgan said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1cljeLj)

The SEC’s enforcement division has been looking at whether senior asset-management executives at the bank developed a policy of improperly steering clients into investments for it’s own financial gain, Bloomberg reported in March.

The biggest U.S. bank by assets said it is “responding to and cooperating with the relevant authorities.”

Separately, JPMorgan said French authorities have notified the bank last month they were investigating its role in transactions entered into by some senior managers of investment group Wendel Investissement between 2004 and 2007.

The bank said on Tuesday it is in “advanced stages” of settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Reserve over previously disclosed investigations into its foreign exchange trading.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
