JPMorgan to pay $614 million to settle mortgage fraud case: U.S
February 4, 2014 / 11:47 PM / 4 years ago

JPMorgan to pay $614 million to settle mortgage fraud case: U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has agreed to pay $614 million to the U.S. government to settle claims it defrauded federal agencies by underwriting sub-standard mortgage loans, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

JPMorgan is admitting in the settlement that for more than a decade it approved thousands of loans that were not eligible for insurance by the Federal Housing Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by David Ingram

