A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) plans to end services on settling government securities after a review of its businesses, a bank spokesperson said on Friday.

"After a careful review, we have determined that is a non-core service, particularly as we simplify our business and continue to prioritize strategic growth opportunities," the spokesperson said in an email of its government securities settlement services business.