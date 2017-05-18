JPMorgan sticks with S&P500 year-end target, warns of short-term hit from politics

FILE PHOTO - People pass the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters) - Strategists at JPMorgan said on Thursday that U.S. stocks could face a short-term hit from political events as some leveraged bets get unwound, though corporate earnings strength was still enough for them to maintain their year-end forecast on the S&P 500.

The U.S. broker upped its estimate for aggregate earnings for the S&P 500 companies following a robust set of first-quarter results that saw U.S. bluechips deliver their strongest earnings growth in 22 quarters.

Any support to stock markets is likely to come from corporate growth, JPMorgan said, adding it did not expect investors would be willing pay higher multiples without progress on pro-growth reforms in the U.S.

The S&P 500, which trades at a near 20 percent premium to its long-term average price-to-earnings multiple, suffered a sharp setback overnight as investor hopes of tax cuts faded after a tumultuous week at the White House.

JPMorgan's global strategy team also recommended investors take some risk off the table as the bar for corporate earnings around the world to surprise again had moved higher.