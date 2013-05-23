FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan appoints new consumer bank head
May 23, 2013

JPMorgan appoints new consumer bank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) said it has appointed Barry Sommers as chief executive of its consumer bank, which includes its wealth management unit.

Visa Inc (V.N) had earlier announced that JPMorgan’s current consumer banking head, Ryan McInerney, had been appointed as president of Visa.

McInerney succeeds John Partridge, whose term as president of Visa ended on March 31. McInerney will receive an annual salary of $750,000, Visa said in a regulatory filing.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
