US regulators order JPMorgan to refund $309 million over billing
September 19, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

US regulators order JPMorgan to refund $309 million over billing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to refund about $309 million to credit-card customers who were billed for identity-theft protection services that they did not receive.

JPMorgan, which was fined $920 million by regulators earlier on Thursday over separate trading issues, also must pay a $20 million penalty to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and $60 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

