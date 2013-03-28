FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan workout executive leaves after CIO turmoil
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 28, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan workout executive leaves after CIO turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two men walk past the front desk inside of the headquarters of JPMorgan Chase & Co bank in New York, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) executive Norma Curio, who oversaw a group that managed stakes in troubled companies for the company’s Chief Investment Office (CIO), is leaving the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Curio, who was known for her experience with distressed investments, is the latest senior executive to leave JPMorgan since another group within the CIO lost $6.2 billion on the so-called “London Whale” derivatives trades.

Curio had nothing to do with the London Whale trades, the source said. But after losses, the activities of the once largely-autonomous CIO were drastically scaled back and its chief executive was replaced.

The trades are known for the London Whale nickname that hedge funds gave to former JPMorgan trader Bruno Iksil because of the size of the positions he took.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.