FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House: JPMorgan shows need for Wall Street oversight
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 14, 2012 / 3:04 PM / 5 years ago

White House: JPMorgan shows need for Wall Street oversight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - JPMorgan’s large trading losses affirm the need for Wall Street oversight, the White House said on Monday, declining to comment on the specifics of the case while the Securities and Exchange Commission investigates it.

“This event only reinforces why it was so important to pass Wall Street reform, why it is so important to fully implement Wall Street reform,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Air Force One.

He said President Barack Obama “fought very hard against Republicans and Wall Street lobbyists” to increase oversight of U.S. banks and investment houses after the financial crisis and said it was critical to keep the laws from being watered down or rendered ineffective. “We can’t prevent bad decisions from being made on Wall Street,” Carney said.

Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.