JPMorgan to provide CIO update with Q2 results
#Regulatory News
June 18, 2012 / 9:52 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan to provide CIO update with Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will provide an update on its chief investment office (CIO) when it reports second-quarter financial results on July 13.

Chief Executive Jamie Dimon disclosed in May that the bank had suffered a $2 billion trading loss from a failed hedging strategy by the bank’s CIO in London.

Since the announcement, JPMorgan shares have fallen more than 15 percent and Dimon has testified before lawmakers to apologize for the losses.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro offered a regulatory guide to the bank’s trading losses in preparation for the House Financial Services Committee hearing Tuesday.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
