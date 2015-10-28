FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC seeks to curb JPMorgan's ability to raise funds for clients: WSJ
October 28, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

SEC seeks to curb JPMorgan's ability to raise funds for clients: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City in this May 20, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - Federal regulators are looking to curb JPMorgan Chase & Co’s ability to raise funds for clients like hedge funds by selling stocks or bonds privately to investors, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan has already agreed to pay fines totaling $200 million to settle allegations that it steered private-banking clients to its own products without proper disclosures.

But the settlement has been held up for several weeks as the Securities and Exchange Commission also wants the bank to accept limits on its ability to sell stocks or bonds via private placements, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1H98atk)

Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
