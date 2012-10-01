FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan investment official Tse to leave: memo
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 1, 2012 / 4:43 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan investment official Tse to leave: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The North American head of JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) troubled Chief Investment Office, Irene Tse, is leaving the company, an internal memo said on Monday.

Tse told the firm she was resigning to focus on “entrepreneurial ventures,” according to the memo from Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames.

Tse had been working for the past several months on JPMorgan’s overhaul of the CIO, the memo said.

Tse’s European counterpart, Achilles Macris, oversaw the desk where trader Bruno Iksil, known as the “London Whale,” built up derivatives positions that have cost the bank at least $5.8 billion in losses this year.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.