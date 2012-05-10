FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JSW beats expectations on higher coke sales
May 10, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

JSW beats expectations on higher coke sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - JSW SA JSW.WA, the European Union’s largest coking coal producer, posted a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday thanks to an improvement in the European steel market which consumes the lion’s share of its production.

The Polish state-controlled group warned, however, that the future of the steel industry remained clouded.

“The volatility risk on the steel market, despite the positive information concerning higher production, is still high,” Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski said in a statement.

The group’s quarterly net profit fell 19 percent to 495 million zlotys ($151 million), compared with a forecast of 462 million zlotys in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 4 percent to 2.36 billion zlotys, but operating profit dropped by a fifth to 631 million zlotys as JSW incurred higher costs related to the consolidation of two coking plants taken over last year.

By 0734 GMT, JSW shares rose 2.6 percent to 92.5 zlotys.

($1 = 3.2776 Polish zlotys)

Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

