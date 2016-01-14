Julius Baer not really interested in BTG's BSI unit: CEO

The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is pictured on the company's branch in Lausanne in this November 13, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERNE (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer has no strong interest in buying the Swiss private-banking arm of embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on Thursday.

BSI has been put on the block after BTG’s billionaire founder André Esteves was arrested in connection with a corruption probe in Brazil.

“I just refer back to the only ever comment I made about this, we are not really interested,” Collardi said on the sidelines of a private banking news conference.

“It is always the same. Everybody talks to us about anything that is for sale. And even if we say we are not really interested we are always rumored to be interested.”

Collardi’s comments came after Safra Group, the company running the investments of Lebanese-Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra, said on Wednesday it had no plans to bid for BSI, rebutting a newspaper report that a deal was imminent.

Reuters reported last month that Credit Suisse Group AG, Julius Baer, Safra Sarasin and China’s Fosun International were among private banking firms interested in buying BSI.

BTG Pactual is selling assets as fast as it can and has tapped funding from a credit guarantee fund amid investor concern it could be dragged further into the scandal. On other matters, Collardi told reporters that a final resolution of the Zurich-based bank’s U.S. tax case was “a question of weeks and not months”.

At the end of last year, Baer reached an agreement in principle with U.S. authorities to settle an investigation into allegations it helped wealthy American clients evade taxes.

“I think on the U.S. agreement now we have basically the numbers, I would say, in a pretty detailed fashion,” Collardi said.

“They’re pretty clear. We’re now waiting to be able to go over and to have the closing signing procedure. I‘m not expecting now to have another round of negotiations or anything. It’s pretty final.”

Collardi also said the bank would decide a few days before it posts full-year results in February whether to outline a new capital management plan.

“It’s not unlikely that we will be ready with it,” he said.