Julius Baer asked for $4.7 million guarantee in French carbon market probe

PARIS/ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer has been asked by the French authorities to hand over a 3.75 million euro ($4.74 million) guarantee to cover potential fines should it be found guilty in a tax fraud investigation, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Julius Baer said earlier this week it was cooperating in the investigation which the French source said related to suspected money laundering and tax fraud by a former client involved in the European carbon allowances market.

Asked about the guarantee, a spokeswoman for Julius Baer declined to comment “on procedural steps”.

The formal probe -- which under French law means there exists “serious or consistent evidence” pointing to probable implication of a suspect in a crime but does not necessarily lead to a trial -- is being conducted by investigating magistrate Guillaume Daieff, the judicial source told Reuters.

France is one of the few countries to levy deposit guarantees from corporations in criminal cases.

Tax fraud rocked the EU Emissions Trading System in 2009 and 2010, with European police agency Europol estimating that the crime cost EU governments over 5 billion euros in lost revenue.

The fraud, often called missing trader or carousel fraud, involves a buyer importing goods free of VAT into one European Union member state from another.

The buyer then sells the goods with VAT included in the price, often through a series of firms in an untraceable chain, before pocketing the tax and disappearing.

Another Swiss bank, UBS, was asked by French authorities to deposit a 1.1 billion euro guarantee earlier this year in an unrelated tax avoidance investigation.