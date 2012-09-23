FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Julius Baer to cut up to 880 jobs at Merrill Lynch unit: report
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2012 / 12:28 PM / 5 years ago

Julius Baer to cut up to 880 jobs at Merrill Lynch unit: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.VX plans to cut between 660 and 880 jobs at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s (BAC.N) overseas wealth management business as the integration of the newly acquired unit gets under way, a Swiss newspaper said on Sunday.

Der Sonntag said Julius Baer’s Chief Executive Boris Collardi recently told an investor meeting that between 30 and 40 percent of the unit’s 2,200 jobs will have to go.

A spokesman for Julius Baer declined to comment on the report.

The move is necessary so that Switzerland’s biggest dedicated wealth manager can reduce its cost-income ratio as planned to 70 percent from 100 percent, the article said.

Julius Baer announced the acquisition of the Merrill Lynch unit in August as it seeks to expand in fast-growing emerging markets, but investors balked at the total cost, estimated at 1.47 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion), sending its shares sharply lower.

According to Der Sonntag, Baer faces substantial overlaps in Singapore, Hong Kong, the City of London and in Switzerland.

Reporting by Andrew Thompson, Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.