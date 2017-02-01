FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Capital hike needed for M&A where assets exceed $20 billion: Julius Baer CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 1, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 7 months ago

Capital hike needed for M&A where assets exceed $20 billion: Julius Baer CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boris Collardi, Chief Executive of Swiss private bank Julius Baer, gestures as he addresses a news conference to present the bank's full-year results in Zurich, Switzerland February 1, 2017.Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Julius Baer (BAER.S) would need to raise capital from the market to fund acquisition of banks with assets under management of more than 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.15 billion), Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on Wednesday.

"We raised our asset base by 36 billion (in 2016). This is a good number to keep in mind. I think anything above 20, 25 billion does something that would still move the needle," Collardi said in an interview following the Swiss private bank's full-year results.

"For the sizes that I've mentioned we would have to go to market. I'm confident that if and when we would go to market we would present something that would make a lot of sense."

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; Editing by John Revill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.