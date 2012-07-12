FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer joining Italian SIM with Kairos: sources
July 12, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

Julius Baer joining Italian SIM with Kairos: sources

Katharina Bart, Lisa Jucca

2 Min Read

ZURICH/MILAN (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.VX will join up its Italian activities with Milan-based asset manager Kairos Group for a 20 percent stake in the combined entity, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Swiss bank will have a long-term option to lift its stake or take over entirely the combined Julius Baer SIM-Kairos entity, which will apply for an Italian bank license, according to both sources.

Kairos head Paolo Basilico will remain on board, they said.

The move represents another push by Julius Baer, currently in talks with Bank of America (BAC.N) about buying Merrill Lynch’s non-U.S. wealth management unit valued at up to $2 billion, to expand through deals.

Baer’s deal would come against the backdrop of a series of agreements in Europe to levy taxes on assets held in Swiss banks accounts.

Italy and Switzerland recently began discussing such a deal, which would retroactively undeclared funds stashed by Italians in secret Swiss accounts, netting Rome billions of euros of badly needed revenue.

