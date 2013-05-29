FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cypriot deposit hit hurts Greek toy seller Jumbo
May 29, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Cypriot deposit hit hurts Greek toy seller Jumbo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Jumbo (BABr.AT), Greece’s largest toy retailer, posted an annual 29 percent drop in net profit for the nine months to March 31 on Wednesday, hurt by losses from Cyprus’s EU bailout.

The retailer, which is among Greece’s firms with the highest exposure in Cyprus, said on Wednesday that net profit fell to 48 million euros ($61.71 million) after it incurred a loss of about 19 million euro on its Cypriot deposits.

Jumbo operates 62 stores in Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus. The company along with other bank account holders in Cyprus were forced to take a hit, sharing the cost a 10 billion-euro international aid to the country.

Excluding the impact of the crisis in Cyprus, the company’s net profit fell 3.4 percent year-on-year to 66 million euros.

Sales were flat at 382 million euros with Bulgarian operations offsetting a slump in debt-stricken Greece and Cyprus.

Greek retail sales dropped more than 30 percent in 2009-2012. They slumped 14.4 in February highlighting the pain that the EU/IMF imposed austerity in the country has inflicted on household spending.

Jumbo’s response has been an aggressive expansion plan at home and abroad. The company plans to open at least six new stores by June 2014, including its first outlet in Romania.

($1 = 0.7779 euros)

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

