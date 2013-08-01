FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
June construction spending falls unexpectedly
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

June construction spending falls unexpectedly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A lone carpenter carries plywood flooring at a building site of Mid-Atlantic Builders' 'The Villages of Savannah' in Brandywine, Maryland May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Construction spending unexpectedly fell in June, a possible sign that government budget cuts and a sharp rise in interest rates were weighing on the economy.

Construction spending dropped 0.6 percent to an annual rate of $884 billion, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

It was the biggest decline since January, although the government revised upwards its estimate for construction spending in May.

A 1.1 percent drop in public sector outlays factored heavily in the decline.

The federal government enacted steep budget cuts in March, which are expected to squeeze state and local administrations that depend on funds from Washington. Federal construction fell 1.5 percent during the month, while outlays on state and local projects declined 1.1 percent.

The private sector also pulled back in June. Construction spending on homes was flat, while non-residential spending dropped 0.9 percent.

Long term interest rates began rising in May and spiked in June on expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin scaling back a bond-buying program later this year. The Fed on Wednesday noted that mortgage rates had risen in the United States.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected overall construction spending to rise 0.4 percent in June.

Reporting by Jason Lange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.