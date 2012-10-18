Juniper has not received offers or hired bankers: source

(Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) has not hired any investment bankers to field acquisition offers for the company, nor has it received any buyout bids, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The person, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly, denied earlier reports on a financial news website that Juniper had received bids and hired a bank to assist in evaluating them. (Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Writing by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)