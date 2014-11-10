FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Juniper CEO quits after board reviews customer negotiation
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
November 10, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Juniper CEO quits after board reviews customer negotiation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a banner with the logo of Juniper Networks Inc. covering the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc said Chief Executive Shaygan Kheradpir resigned, following a board review of his conduct in a negotiation with a customer.

Kheradpir’s resignation comes a year after he was hired from Barclays Plc to head the company.

His appointment indicated Juniper’s focus on software-based networking and services, a technology that allows users to substitute some of the most complex hardware functions in server switches with software.

The review will not impact the company’s finances, Juniper added in its statement on Monday.

The company named Rami Rahim, a 17-year Juniper veteran, as Kheradpir’s replacement.

Rahim has served as executive vice president and general manager for development and innovation.

The company was not immediately available for comment, while Kheradpir could not be immediately reached.

Shares of the company fell 1.5 percent in after market trading.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.