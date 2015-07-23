Juniper shares jump after profit estimates beat Wall Street

A woman walks past a banner with the logo of Juniper Networks Inc. covering the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc’s (JNPR.N) shares rose nearly 10 percent after the network gear maker said second-quarter adjusted profit was above analysts’ expectations because of growth in its services business.

The company estimated an adjusted profit of 53 cents per share for the second quarter ended June 30, above the average analyst expectation of 40 cents.

It estimated revenue of $1.22 billion, above analysts’ forecast of $1.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares were at $29 in after-hours trading, after closing at $26.49 on Thursday.