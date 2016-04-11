Juniper estimates disappoint as enterprise demand falls

File photo of a woman walking past a banner with the logo of Juniper Networks Inc. covering the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) estimated lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, hurt by weak demand from enterprise as well as U.S. and European telecom customers.

The company said it expected first-quarter revenue of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion and adjusted profit of 35 cents-37 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.