Juniper reports higher quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) reported a 70 percent rise in quarterly profit as spending by telecom service providers recovered from a lull last year.

Net income rose to $98 million, or 19 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $57.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.15 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.

Juniper supplies routers and switches to telecom companies such as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N).

