Juniper reports higher quarterly profit
July 23, 2013 / 8:52 PM / 4 years ago

Juniper reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) reported a 70 percent rise in quarterly profit as spending by telecom service providers recovered from a lull last year.

Net income rose to $98 million, or 19 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $57.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.15 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.

Juniper supplies routers and switches to telecom companies such as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N).

(This story is corrected in paragraph 2 to say revenue rose 7 percent, not 9 percent, from a year earlier)

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
