Juniper quarterly profit rises nearly six-fold
October 22, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

Juniper quarterly profit rises nearly six-fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) reported a nearly six-fold rise in quarterly profit due to a rebound in demand for network equipment from telecom service providers.

Net income rose to $99 million, or 19 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $17 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 33 cents per share.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.19 billion.

Juniper supplies routers and switches to telecom companies such as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N).

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
